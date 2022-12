Griffin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Griffin will replace Bogdan Bogdanovic in the starting lineup Wednesday, despite Bogdanovic being available. Griffin is averaging 14.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists in 30.3 minutes across his eight games starting this season.