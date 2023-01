Griffin had 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes during Monday's 129-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The first-round pick out of Duke isn't doing enough to warrant much fantasy attention, though it's encouraging that coach Nate McMillan is comfortable entrusting him with 17-to-22 minutes off the bench on most nights. In the month of January, Griffin is averaging 8.1 points on 57.7 percent shooting, including a red-hot 53.5 percent from downtown (2.9 3PA/G).