Griffin was selected by the Hawks with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Griffin came off the board one pick after teammate Mark Williams, who went to the Hornets at No. 15. Griffin is coming off of a freshman season at Duke in which he posted 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 made threes per game in just 24.0 minutes. The primary appeal is Griffin's combination of size and shooting after he knocked down an impressive 44.7 percent of his looks from downtown at the college level. It's fair to question Griffin's mobility and defensive upside, but he's dangerous enough as an offensive threat to warrant the mid-first-round selection.