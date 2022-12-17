Griffin registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 125-106 victory over the Hornets.

Griffin moved back to the bench Friday and bumbled his way to 13 points with very little else. After a period of relevance, Griffin is now outside the top 200 over the past two weeks, offering upside in steals and three-pointers only. Given he has been unable to produce, even with a number of pivotal pieces on the sideline, managers are well within their rights to move on at this point.