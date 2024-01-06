Griffin tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and turned the ball over twice across seven minutes in Friday's 150-116 loss to the Pacers.

Griffin was away from the Hawks for about two weeks in December while tending to a personal matter, but he's since been available for each of Atlanta's last four games. However, Friday marked the first occasion in which Griffin left the bench, as he checked into the contest for the final 7:02 amid the blowout. The second-year wing looks as though he'll continue to find himself outside of head coach Quin Snyder's rotation for the foreseeable future.