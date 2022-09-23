Hawks general mangers Landry Fields said Friday that Griffin (foot) has been "full go" for the last few weeks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Griffin was selected by the Hawks with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he didn't play at all during Summer League due to a foot injury. However, he appears to have moved past the issue and will be good to go for training camp. It's unclear what type of role he'll play for the Hawks as a rookie, but he faces stiff competition for playing time in Atlanta's talented backcourt.