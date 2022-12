Griffin will come off the bench Friday against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Coach Nate McMillan is changing the starting five, sending Griffin and Jalen Johnson to the bench while inserting Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trent Forrest. Griffin should still see a significant role. Over the past 15 games, he's averaged 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists in 26.7 minutes.