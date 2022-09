Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Wednesday that Griffin "tweaked" his ankle and has been limited in practice the last couple days, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Griffin didn't participate in Wednesday's open practice due to the ankle issue, but it doesn't sound like a big concern considering he's still participating in workouts. As long as the rookie can log some live sessions with the team soon, he should be ready for the preseason when it begins Oct. 6.