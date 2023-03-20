Griffin finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 126-118 loss to the Spurs.

Griffin's solid two-way effort wasn't enough to help the Hawks come away with a win against the non-contending Spurs, but the rookie may have at least helped solidify himself as a rotation player moving forward. Though he's reached the 20-minute mark in the last two games in large part due to the absence of Jalen Johnson (hamstring), Griffin has notably outproduced fellow reserve wing Saddiq Bey (six points on 25 percent shooting from the field) in both of those contests. Griffin may have a decent chance of sticking in at least a 10-to-15-minute role even if Johnson is cleared for the Hawks' next game Tuesday versus the Pistons.