Griffin racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Hornets.

Griffin was a perfect from downtown and has now scored in double digits in four of his past five games. However, his peripheral numbers during that same five-game stretch -- he's averaging 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocks -- aren't strong enough to make him a pickup outside of deeper leagues.