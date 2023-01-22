Griffin racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Hornets.

Griffin was a perfect 3-of-3 from the three-point line, ending with 13 points in 23 minutes. He has now scored double-digits in four of his past five games, although his peripheral numbers certainly don't jump off the page. He is well outside the top 150 over the past two weeks, making him nothing more than a potential stream candidate in slightly deeper formats.