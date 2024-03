Griffin is dealing with soreness in his right lower leg and ankle following a contusion on March 5 and has been called up by the Hawks in order to be evaluated by the team's medical staff next week.

Griffin has missed the last four College Park Skyhawks games due to the injury, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. It wouldn't be shocking if he ends up being shut down for the rest of the G League regular season given the campaign will end in late March.