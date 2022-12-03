Griffin ended with 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over Denver.

Griffin has been one of the most productive rookies in the league this season, and while he was trusted with a more significant role due to the absence of De'Andre Hunter (hip), he stepped up and finished as Atlanta's second-best offensive player behind Dejounte Murray. Griffin made his second start of the season and posted his season-best scoring mark, but his performances have improved significantly over the last few weeks. The former Duke star has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances.

