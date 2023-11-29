Griffin scored zero points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and provided only one rebound in 15 minutes in Tuesday's 128-105 loss to Cleveland.

Although Tuesday's contest was Griffin's season high in minutes, he could not capitalize in the scoring department, striking out for the second straight outing and fourth overall this season. With injuries sidelining Kobe Bufkin (thumb) and Jalen Johnson (wrist) for a few weeks, Griffin should sustain a relatively defined role off the bench. However, if his contributions are as minimal as his performance Tuesday, it won't be long before the Hawks look to other options.