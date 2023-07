Griffin logged 12 points (4-14 FGs, 3-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes of Friday's 80-76 Summer League loss to Sacramento.

Griffin is the most experienced player on Atlanta's Summer League roster, appearing in 72 games for the Hawks during his rookie season. He averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 19.2 minutes, and with his intrigue as a two-way player, he's someone that could step into a larger role in 2023-24.