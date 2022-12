Griffin totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 130-121 loss to the Lakers.

Griffin remained in the starting lineup Friday but fell short of the mark when it comes to fantasy value. Despite cobbling together an impressive rookie season, Griffin has slowed of late, barely putting up top-250 value over the past week. He can be utilized as a three-point streamer, but anything beyond that is a little risky.