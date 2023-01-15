Griffin supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Raptors.

Griffin found success from beyond the arc, where he scored nine of his 13 points. This marks his first night scoring in double figures since Dec. 30, when he put up 13 points against the Lakers. Griffin saw an uptick in minutes Saturday night with Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) sidelined, but he'll likely go back to logging around 15 minutes per night once Bogdanovic returns to health.