Griffin produced 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-98 win over the Bucks.

Griffin posted a season-high scoring total off the bench in a blowout victory, leading the Hawks second unit in points, shots made and minutes played. Griffin has reached double figures in scoring twice this season, with his previous season-high being a 10-point outing Oct. 28 against Detroit.