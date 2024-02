The Hawks assigned Griffin to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday.

Griffin missed the Hawks' final two games before the All-Star break while battling an illness, though he's presumably healthy again as Atlanta prepares to begin its second-half schedule. The second-year wing should rejoin the Hawks for their next game Friday versus the Raptors, but he's first expected to suit up for College Park in Thursday's matchup with the Indiana Mad Ants for what will be his G League debut.