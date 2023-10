Griffin scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's 116-112 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Griffin is slated to open the 2023-24 season as a regular rotation piece for the Hawks, likely to operate as the backup at small forward behind Deandre Hunter. Griffin can offer value as a three-point threat who can also defend, and he should average around 20 to 25 minutes per night if he stays healthy.