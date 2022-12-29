Griffin chipped in four points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nets.

Griffin moved into the starting Wednesday, one of three fill-in starters for the Hawks. Despite the promotion, he was unable to deliver anything outside of a pair of steals. While he has shown flashes this season, he is simply too inconsistent to warrant allocating a permanent 12-team roster spot. He is fine to stream in for now but as soon as the Hawks start getting their guys back, he can be safely sent back to the waiver wire.