Griffin ended Saturday's 124-122 overtime victory over Toronto with 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

Griffin shot over 50 percent from the field and also turned in his best scoring performance since Nov. 7 against Milwaukee, when he put up 24 points. He's also been seeing an increase in playing time of late, logging 17, 21 and now 30 minutes in his last three matchups, respectively.