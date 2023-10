Griffin's 2024-25 team option was picked up by Atlanta on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Griffin's third-year rookie option was purely a formality for the Hawks. The 20-year-old will look to build upon a rookie season which he averaged 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc in 19.5 minutes per game.