Len (ankle) is available and will come off the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Len was probable heading into the night, so there is no surprise that he will be available. However, it is surprising that the Hawks will opt to start Damian Jones at center instead. It is unclear if the team will continue this going forward, but Len should see reduced playing time if that is the case.