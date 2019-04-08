Len compiled a career-high 33 points (13-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-7 FT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Bucks.

Len's production had already been on the upswing after the Hawks decided to shut down top center Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) for the season in late March, but the 25-year-old climbed to new heights Sunday with high-usage starters Trae Young (rest) and John Collins (rest) both sitting out. Both players seem likely to return for Wednesday's season finale against the Pacers, but Len should still have a large enough role on offense to remain worth deploying in lineups.