Hawks' Alex Len: Cleared for Tuesday
Len (ribs) is available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Len is dealing with a bruise on the right side of his ribs but was still listed as probable, so his availability for Tuesday was likely never truly in question. The 26-year-old is averaging 4.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.8 minutes through five games.
