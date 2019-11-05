Len (ribs) is available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Len is dealing with a bruise on the right side of his ribs but was still listed as probable, so his availability for Tuesday was likely never truly in question. The 26-year-old is averaging 4.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.8 minutes through five games.