Len will come off the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Coach Lloyd Pierce will opt to have the veteran Dewayne Dedmon go up against the Raptors' starting frontcourt. Len coming off the bench makes him a risky DFS option, as he's had a fluctuating workload throughout the season. Aside from his season-low eight minutes Nov. 9 against the Pistons, Len has seen at least 13 minutes in every game and is averaging 20.5 minutes this month.