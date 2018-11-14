Hawks' Alex Len: Contributes 14 points in defeat
Len mustered 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Hawks' 110-103 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Len got into some foul trouble, but he still managed to turn in another solid line. The 25-year-old has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, and he's accomplished the feat in five of seven November contests overall. That represents an improvement over his seven October games, when Len scored nine points or fewer in five of them despite averaging over two more minutes per outing that he is thus far in the current month (23.7, as compared to 21.1).
