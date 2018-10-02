Hawks' Alex Len: Defensive presence in preseason opener
Len posted three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 14 minutes in the Hawks' 116-102 preseason win over the Pelicans on Monday.
Len drew the start at center in the exhibition opener with Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) sidelined and put on a defensive display during his relatively brief time on the court. The sixth-year big man is set to split minutes with Dedmon during the regular season, likely serving in a similar capacity as he did during the last two seasons out west in Phoenix, when he averaged just over 20 minutes and made 37 starts over 146 total games.
