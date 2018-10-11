Len collected 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 win over the Spurs.

Len made the most of his game-high minute total, delivering an efficient double-double, complete with two three-pointers. He has made five threes through four preseason games after making just six through his first five seasons (335 games) in the league. It will be worth tracking the injury statuses of John Collins (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) in advance of next Wednesday's regular season opener.