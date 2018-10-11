Hawks' Alex Len: Double-double in 36 minutes Wednesday
Len collected 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 win over the Spurs.
Len made the most of his game-high minute total, delivering an efficient double-double, complete with two three-pointers. He has made five threes through four preseason games after making just six through his first five seasons (335 games) in the league. It will be worth tracking the injury statuses of John Collins (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) in advance of next Wednesday's regular season opener.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.