Hawks' Alex Len: Double-double in loss
Len Posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes Monday against the Clippers.
Len has had an up-and-down season and despite producing when given the opportunity, has had his minutes fluctuate throughout the year. The reintroduction of John Collins will surely effect Len's playing time although exactly how everything shakes out has yet to be determined. Despite his inconsistent run, Len is averaging a career-high 10.0 points to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block per game and is could be considered in deeper formats.
