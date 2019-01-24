Hawks' Alex Len: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Len collected 14 points (4-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.
Len continues to share minutes with starting center Dewayne Dedmon, who produced his second straight solid showing. Meanwhile, Len bounced back from a two-point effort (on one-of-seven from the field) across 14 minutes during Monday's loss to the Magic. Len provides pretty decent numbers on a per-minute basis, but his minutes (and the results that follow) are inconsistent. In the event that Dedmon is traded before the deadline or suffers an injury, Len would likely become a relevant option in most leagues. With that being said, if neither of those things happen, Len will likely remain tough to trust outside of deep leagues.
