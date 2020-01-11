Hawks' Alex Len: Double-double off bench
Len scored 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 111-101 loss to the Wizards.
The veteran center has recorded back-to-back double-doubles while Bruno Fernando (personal) has been away from the Hawks. Len appears to have settled into his role as the team's top frontcourt option on the second unit, averaging 11.9 points, 8.4 boards and 1.0 blocks in 23.1 minutes over the last seven games.
