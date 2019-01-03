Len finished with 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and three blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 loss to Washington.

Len moved back to the bench Wednesday with Dewayne Dedmon returning to the lineup. Despite the move, Len still managed to drop a season-high 24 points, his sixth straight game in double-digits. His playing time and associated production will likely fluctuate but given his current form, he is worth adding in most formats.