Hawks' Alex Len: Double-doubles in narrow loss
Len managed 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in the Hawks' 107-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Len was a force down low against one of the most vulnerable teams in the league against centers in the Lakers. Sunday's strong effort aside, the 25-year-old continues to struggle a bit with consistency, as his first double-double of November had been preceded by single-digit point tallies. Len does continue to hold down the starting job at the five over Dewayne Dedmon, but that's only affording him a relatively modest 23.7 minutes per contest.
