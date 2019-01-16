Hawks' Alex Len: Double-doubles in win
Len posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City.
Len had a fantastic game, contributing in every category and failing to turn to ball over. The sixth-year pro's a borderline play in standard leagues as he's averaging a solid 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Unfortunately he's undermined by subpar percentages for his position of 48.1-percent from the field, 29.0-percent from three and 65.5-percent from the line.
