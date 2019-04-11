Len recorded 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 loss to the Pacers.

Len has now averaged 26.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last two games, demonstrating the peak of his performance at the end of the season. While this is what Len could bring to the table for any suitable team, it's more likely his ceiling rather than nightly numbers given his past track record. While not a safe block in the rebuilding process in Atlanta, Len tried to prove his size and worth down the stretch to the front office.