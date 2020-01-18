Hawks' Alex Len: Doubtful Saturday
Len (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Barring a quick turnaround, Len looks on track to miss his third consecutive game due to a lower-back injury. In his absence, the Hawks have opted to go small and start John Collins at center, which would seem like the likely scenario again should Len ultimately get ruled out.
