Len totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Thunder.

Len hit a career-high three triples Friday, finishing with 19 points to go with five rebounds. The center rotation in Atlanta is basically a timeshare, making both Len and Dewayne Dedmon difficult to roster in standard formats. The upside is there for both players and if you manage to get one of them on the right night, the move will likely pay off.