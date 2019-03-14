Hawks' Alex Len: Drops 20 points from bench
Len registered 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 victory over the Grizzlies.
Len was relegated to a bench role after starting the past five contests, but his production was right on par with what he was doing with the starters. He has proven that when called upon, he can produce double-doubles down low, but don't expect more than a 50 percent shooting percentage and peripheral statistics to support his play.
