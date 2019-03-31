Hawks' Alex Len: Drops 23 on Bucks in win
Len totaled 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and six rebounds across 27 minutes in the Hawks' overtime victory over the Bucks on Sunday.
Len contributed a sizeable point total in Sunday's victory on an efficient 10-15 shooting, nailing three triples in the process. Len has the ability to pop off for big scoring nights, but his production hasn't been consistent on a night-to-night basis this season.
