Len totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 21 minutes Tuesday against Denver.

Len had easily his best game of the season Tuesday, topping reaching double-figures scoring in his first game since being ousted from the starting lineup. The seventh-year center's struggled immensely so far this season, scoring and rebounding at his lowest rates since his rookie year and converting just 40.0 percent of his field goals, 15.8 percent of his threes and 58.8 percent of his free throws. While Len will likely improve his percentages throughout the season, his recent demotion to the bench as well as the fact that he's averaging just 17.8 minutes per game -- the fewest since his rookie year -- make him a tenuous fantasy option for now.