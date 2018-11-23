Hawks' Alex Len: Expected to play Friday
Len (back), according to coach Lloyd Pierce, is "good to go" for Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Len was previously listed as questionable due to back soreness that kept him out of Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors. The day off seemed to have helped him recover and he should be back in action Friday.
