Hawks' Alex Len: Expected to play Monday
Len (ankle) is expected to play Monday against Orlando, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
The Hawks included the big man on their injury report, but he looks to have mostly moved past the ankle injury that kept him out of Friday's loss to Milwaukee. Len was back on the floor Saturday night in Chicago, playing 20 minutes and finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
