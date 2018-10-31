Hawks' Alex Len: Flawless from the field Tuesday
Len finished with 22 points (9-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 loss to the Cavaliers.
Len was on fire Tuesday, hitting all nine of his field-goal attempts en route to a season-high 22 points. After seeing his minutes drop since the return of Dewayne Dedmon, Len received the bulk of the center minutes in this one. Tristan Thompson is not known for his defensive capabilities and Len was able to take full advantage. We would need to see this again to make a move on grabbing Len and Dedmon is probably still the center in Atlanta who should be rostered.
