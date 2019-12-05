Len generated 18 points (9-13 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 loss to the Nets.

Len finished with more points than minutes while contributing across every category except threes. He was overshadowed by starting big man Damian Jones, who amassed career highs across multiple categories while making all eight of his field goal attempts. Nevertheless, it was a solid showing for Len as well, and he has reached double figures in scoring in four straight games after being held scoreless in the tilt immediately prior to this recent stretch.