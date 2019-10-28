Hawks' Alex Len: Good to go Monday
Len (ribs) will be available Monday against the Sixers.
As anticipated, Len will be in the lineup Monday, despite dealing with a minor rib injury. The big man was initially deemed probable. He's coming off of a relatively disappointing outing against Orlando on Saturday, when he had just three points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...