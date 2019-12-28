Hawks' Alex Len: Good to go Saturday
Len (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Len was originally questionable after missing Friday's game due to a sprained left ankle, but it will be just a one-game absence for the big man. Prior to suffering the injury, he had been finding consistent run, seeing 20.8 minutes per game through the first 10 games of December, averaging 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
