Hawks' Alex Len: Good to go Tuesday
Len (back) is listed as available to play in Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Len was listed as probable for the second straight game due to a sore back, so his status wasn't really ever in doubt. Len is expected to continue coming off the bench, and given that he's played just 35 total minutes in his last two games, it's currently hard to find much value in the big man as a fantasy option.
