Hawks' Alex Len: Grabs 11 boards in 25 minutes
Len amassed four points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-93 loss to the Bulls.
Len cleaned up on the glass but struggled with his shot and logged as many fouls and turnovers (four apiece) as assists. Given the relative lack of competition for center minutes, Len will likely receive consistent minutes this season. As a result, he's likely to hold at least some value across most fantasy formats.
